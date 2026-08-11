Puka Nacua Leaves Practice Early With Unspecified Injury
Puka Nacua left Tuesday's practice early with an injury, according to Ari Meirov. Head coach Sean McVay said afterward that the team was still unsure what Nacua had injured, so there is no body part, diagnosis or timetable to attach to this yet. That's really the whole story for now. Nacua is coming off a 2025 season in which he led the NFL with 129 catches and finished second with 1,715 receiving yards while scoring 10 touchdowns in 16 games. He is also currently No. 3 overall in RotoBaller's PPR rankings, which makes any health update worth following closely. Still, there is no reason to assume this is either minor or serious before the Rams know what happened. Nacua's status at the next practice, or another update from McVay, should give fantasy managers a better idea of whether this was just a brief scare or something that could linger.
Source: Ari Meirov
Source: Ari Meirov