Geraldo Perdomo Exits Early on Monday With Knee Soreness
Geraldo Perdomo (knee) exited Monday night's game early against the division-rival Colorado Rockies with soreness in his left knee. Before leaving, Perdomo went 0-for-2 at the plate as the leadoff man with a walk and a run scored. He was replaced at the 6 in Arizona by Ildemaro Vargas to start the fifth inning at Chase Field. The 26-year-old Dominican infielder's knee injury looks to be a day-to-day issue, but fantasy managers will want to check back on Tuesday to see if he's active for the second game of the series in the desert against Colorado. Perdomo hasn't been able to keep things going in 2026 after he posted a career-high 20 home runs with 100 RBI and 27 stolen bases in 161 regular-season games in 2025 in his fifth year in the big leagues. Going into Monday's contest in Arizona, Perdomo was slashing .245/.359/.376 with a .735 OPS, only nine home runs, 42 RBI, 17 stolen bases, and 56 runs scored in his 115 games and 498 plate appearances. The D-backs can ill-afford to lose Perdomo as they compete for a National League wild-card spot down the stretch, even though he has been mostly underwhelming in 2026.
Source: Arizona Diamondbacks
Source: Arizona Diamondbacks