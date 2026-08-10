Adley Rutschman Traveling With Boston, Won't Return on Monday
Adley Rutschman (wrist) will travel with his new team to Toronto for a series against the division-rival Blue Jays, according to Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald. However, he will not be activated from the 10-day injured list on Monday. Rutschman will run through a series of workouts with the team, and the club will assess the next steps from there. The 28-year-old switch-hitting backstop has yet to debut with his new team after the BoSox acquired him in a blockbuster trade last Monday from the Baltimore Orioles, but he's nearing a return from the IL. He started a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Saturday and has gone 1-for-5 at the plate with a double, two RBI, and two runs scored in his two games. Depending on how his workout goes on Monday, Rutschman could make his debut as Boston's primary catcher as early as Tuesday at the Rogers Centre. Rutschman has been battling injuries the last two years and only has eight home runs with a .251 average (62-for-247) in 2026, but he will be a massive upgrade at the catching position in Boston and could finish out the year strong for fantasy managers if he's completely healthy. He's rostered in just over 70% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Boston Herald - Mac Cerullo
Source: Boston Herald - Mac Cerullo