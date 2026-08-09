Kyle Stowers Exits with Hamstring Injury
Kyle Stowers (hamstring) was forced to make an early exit from Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. According to Craig Mish, Stowers was pulled in the fifth inning due to left hamstring discomfort. He appeared to tweak his hamstring while running out a single in the fifth inning. Before leaving, Stowers went 2-for-4 with a single, triple, and two RBI. The assumption is that Stowers will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. Leo Jimenez replaced him at first base and could see increased playing time if Stowers misses any action. Fantasy managers should check back for another update on his status.
Source: Craig Mish
Source: Craig Mish