Ralphy Velazquez August Power Surge at Triple-A Could Lead to MLB Call-Up
Ralphy Velazquez is hitting with power to begin August with four homers and seven RBI in six games this month. Velazquez, at age 21, has split time between Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus this season with 17 homers combined to go with 61 RBI and 53 runs scored while hitting .277 between both levels. Velazquez is the Guardians top ranked prospect and has been given a 60-grade ranking for power with a 50-grade hit tool. The left-handed hitter has the ability to play first base or outfield and is looking at a potential late-season promotion to Cleveland. Cleveland recently acquired Nathaniel Lowe at first base, but the team could use the power profile of Velazquez this season and his recent power surge is proof that he is worth hanging onto in fantasy.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball