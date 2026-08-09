Wilyer Abreu Returns to the Lineup on Sunday
Wilyer Abreu (calf) is serving as the designated hitter and is batting third for the Red Sox in Sunday's series finale against the visiting Athletics and right-hander J.T. Ginn at Fenway Park, per MLB.com. Abreu got a much-needed day off in Saturday's loss to the A's after he was dealing with swelling in his calf and shin following Friday night's game. He'll get a day off his feet as the DH in his return to action on Sunday against a pitcher he has yet to face in the big leagues. Fantasy managers will want to get the Venezuelan outfielder back in their starting lineups in traditional leagues with Abreu hitting .409 (9-for-22) with a 1.500 OPS, four home runs, a double, nine RBI, nine runs scored, and a stolen base so far in six games in August. The 27-year-old left-handed hitter is returning to a .256/.331/.462 slash line with a .793 OPS, 20 home runs, 62 RBI, 64 runs, and seven stolen bases across his 433 at-bats in 2026 in his fourth year in the league with the Red Sox.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com