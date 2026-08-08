Willson Contreras Back in the Lineup Saturday
Willson Contreras (illness) is back in the lineup and batting fourth on Saturday after missing the last two games. The 34-year-old left Wednesday's game early with dizziness and a high temperature, but now, three days later, he is back in the starting lineup and batting fourth for the surging Red Sox. The 11-year veteran is having a career-best season, already hitting 23 home runs, which is one shy of his career-best total of 24 in 2019. He is looking to continue his personal-best hot streak while helping the team keep its winning streak alive and is a must-start in all formats when healthy.
Source: Chris Cotillo
Source: Chris Cotillo