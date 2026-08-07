Luis Perales Could Make Big-League Debut Soon
Luis Perales could be nearing his big league debut, according to Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic. The 23-year-old came over in a trade with the Boston Red Sox this past offseason. He struggled to begin the season in Triple-A Rochester, but has pitched much better lately. Over his last eight starts, Perales owns a 2.79 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, and a 41/25 K/BB ratio across nearly 40 innings of work. It wouldn't be shocking to see the Nats give some of their younger arms a chance if they fade from playoff contention down the stretch of the season. Perales is someone deep league managers should keep an eye on right now.
Source: The Athletic
Source: The Athletic