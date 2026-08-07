Freddie Freeman Returns From Wrist Injury on Friday
Freddie Freeman (wrist) is back at first base and is hitting third for the Dodgers in Friday's series opener on the road in Arizona against the division-rival Diamondbacks and right-hander Merrill Kelly, according to MLB.com. Freeman was pulled from Wednesday's series finale against the Chicago Cubs after injuring his hand/wrist at Wrigley Field, but thankfully, X-rays came back negative, and he will return on Friday without missing a game following L.A.'s scheduled day off on Thursday. Fantasy managers in all traditional formats will want to get Freeman back into their starting lineups for Friday's tilt in the desert, especially since Freeman has hit .333 with a 1.112 OPS, two home runs, and three RBI in 30 career at-bats against Kelly. The 36-year-old is hitting over .300 on the season with 15 home runs and is in the midst of a 15-game hitting streak in which he has gone 27-for-58 (.466) with four doubles, three RBI, five runs scored, and two stolen bases in 60 plate appearances.
Source: Los Angeles Dodgers
Source: Los Angeles Dodgers