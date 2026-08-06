Clippers Waive Two-Way Guard Sean Pedulla
Sean Pedulla, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Pedulla won G-League Rookie of the Year after averaging 23.6 points, 6.8 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.6 steals between the Rip City Remix and San Diego Clippers. He signed with the Clippers in February but logged only 31 NBA minutes, totaling 13 points on 5-for-15 shooting across seven appearances. The move comes after Los Angeles agreed to two-way deals with Jamarion Sharp and Jalen Pickett, while rookie Nick Martinelli is also in the two-way mix. Pedulla's G-League production keeps him on the fringe radar, but he needs a new landing spot and a real rotation path before mattering in fantasy.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto