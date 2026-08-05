Jaylen Warren Listed as RB1 on First Preseason Depth Chart
Jaylen Warren is listed as the RB1 ahead of newcomer Rico Dowdle on the team's first preseason depth chart, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN. Depth charts, especially preseason ones, must always be taken with a grain of salt. This is especially true for Pittsburgh's backfield in a new offense in 2026 under head coach Mike McCarthy, who has already been mum on naming a "starting" RB between Warren and Dowdle. The 27-year-old Warren had a career-high 958 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 211 carries in 2025 in his fourth year in the league, adding 40 receptions for 333 yards and another two TDs as a receiver in 16 regular-season games. Dowdle's arrival most likely will mean a reduction in carries for the former undrafted free agent from Oklahoma State, but Warren could make up for it with more receiving work now that pass-catching back Kenny Gainwell is in Tampa. Warren is trending as a more attractive RB3/flex target for fantasy managers in PPR leagues in 2026.
Source: ESPN.com - Brooke Pryor
Source: ESPN.com - Brooke Pryor