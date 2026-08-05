Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders to Continue Alternating First-Team Practice Reps
Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders will continue to alternate first-team reps in training camp practices until he names a starter, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. Monken said who leads the No. 1 offense in the joint practice against the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 20 will follow the natural rotation, which means it would likely be Watson. There has been no clear leader in this QB competition, although Sanders reportedly had his best day of camp on Tuesday. Watson, meanwhile, struggled early, but he reportedly had his best day of camp on Wednesday. We should start to see some separation in the competition once the team's preseason slate kicks off on Aug. 15 against the Chicago Bears. Neither QB is attractive in single-QB fantasy formats, and whoever wins the starting job entering the 2026 regular season will be on a short leash with minimal fantasy upside.
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi