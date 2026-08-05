Hollywood Brown Still Needs a Clear Redraft Role
Hollywood Brown has a chance to matter after A.J. Brown's departure. He just has not shown why fantasy managers need to draft him yet. Brown caught 49 of 74 targets for 587 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games for Kansas City last season. That was a useful rebound after an injury-ruined 2024, but he still made only six starts. Philadelphia signed him for one year, then built a crowded group around DeVonta Smith by trading for Dontayvion Wicks, drafting Makai Lemon in the first round, and adding Elijah Moore. The Eagles expect Brown to be involved in the rotation. A regular fantasy role is another question. Smith is the clear No. 1, while Brown, Wicks, and Lemon are still competing for the work behind him. RotoBaller ranks Brown WR106 in PPR leagues. That puts him outside the draftable range in ordinary 12-team formats, and there is no need to force the pick based on name recognition. Brown belongs on the watch list until he earns enough snaps and targets to offer more than the occasional deep play.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller