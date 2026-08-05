Cole Anthony Joins Melbourne United
Cole Anthony has signed a one-year deal with Melbourne United of Australia's NBL, per Olgun Uluc. The 26-year-old former No. 15 pick heads overseas after six NBA seasons, including five with Orlando and one with Milwaukee. Anthony owns career averages of 12.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, with a career-high 37-point game against the 76ers. He also reunites with former Magic teammate Joe Ingles on a loaded Melbourne roster. Anthony reportedly drew EuroLeague interest but chose the NBL, removing him from NBA fantasy boards for 2026-27 despite his name value.
Source: Olgun Uluc
Source: Olgun Uluc