Nikola Jovic is Open to Different Roles
Nikola Jovic is prepared to help the team however he can this upcoming season. According to Ira Winderman, Jovic will do whatever is needed, which currently seems to be a power role. The Heat would love to see Jovic make a jump similar to what Jaime Jaquez Jr. did this past season. The Heat traded Jaquez earlier this offseason, so in theory, Jovic could take over his role in the rotation. Last season, Jovic averaged 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists across 17.2 minutes per game in 47 contests. He's entering his fifth season in Miami, but he hasn't really shown much improvement in many areas. We'll see how the Heat handles his role in the rotation this upcoming season.
Source: Ira Winderman
Source: Ira Winderman