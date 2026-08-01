Tarik Skubal Traded to Dodgers for Three Prospects
Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for three prospects - outfielder Zyhir Hope, pitcher River Ryan and pitcher Brady Smith. Hope is considered to be one of the top prospects in all of baseball, with big long-term fantasy upside, and is currently ranked #14 on Eric Cross's most recent dynasty fantasy baseball prospect rankings. He is currently in Double-A and sporting a .293/.369/.530 line with 23 home runs, 18 steals and 87 RBI across 372 at-bats.
Source: Jeff Passan - ESPN
Source: Jeff Passan - ESPN