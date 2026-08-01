Bhayshul Tuten Continuing to Make Noise at Jaguars Camp
Bhayshul Tuten has been an early standout at Jaguars training camp, with Sports Illustrated's John Shipley reporting that he has exceeded expectations in handling the bulk of first-team responsibilities while Chris Rodriguez Jr. continues to ramp up his activity following offseason surgery on his left foot. "He has popped off at least one explosive run in every practice, with several coming against the Jaguars' NFL-best run defense." Tuten has also flashed in the passing game, turning a short completion into a touchdown during Friday's red zone work, and that could become a spot where he's leaned on heavily throughout the year. Travis Etienne Jr. earned at least 50 targets in his final three seasons with the Jaguars, and with Rodriguez totaling only six catches on seven targets over that same span, it seems unlikely he will serve much of a role in soaking up those vacated looks. Tuten is RotoBaller's RB24, but as positive stories continue to flood out of Jaguars camp, he is a candidate to see his ADP rise throughout draft season.
Source: John Shipley
Source: John Shipley