Nick Bosa Doing Work Off to the Side at Training Camp

Aug 1, 2026, 12:36 AM ET
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (knee) has yet to take part in team drills or one-on-one work at training camp, but he spent time with veteran offensive tackle Trent Williams doing some work on the side during one-on-one pass-rush drills on Friday to start getting back up to speed, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. The 49ers are easing Bosa back into the mix this summer after he suffered a torn ACL in his knee in Week 3 of last year. He avoided the Physically Unable to Perform list to open camp, but it's unclear when he'll be a full-go. "I can't tell he had an injury and came back from anything," Williams said. "Most people with an injury that catastrophic, you can see it with something like atrophy in the leg. Bosa looks better than he did before he got hurt." The Niners had the fewest sacks in the NFL in 2025, but getting a healthy Bosa back this year would go a long way in turning that around. The 28-year-old five-time Pro Bowler had a league-best 18.5 sacks in 2022 and has 64.5 sacks in seven NFL seasons, but he remains a big injury risk at D-line in IDP fantasy formats.--Keith HernandezSource: ESPN.com - Nick Wagoner