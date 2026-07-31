Justin Herbert Excited to Get Charlie Kolar the Ball in 2026
Charlie Kolar, is expected to be a major factor in the team's tight end room in 2026. Kolar signed a three-year, $24.3 million contract with the Chargers, marking one of the team's first free-agent moves, well before the addition of former Browns tight end David Njoku. Quarterback Justin Herbert praised both Kolar and Njoku, saying, "I think it's really cool to have Charlie [Kolar] and David [Njoku]." He added that he expects Kolar to have a very good year and is excited to get him the ball. Kolar and Njoku joined Oronde Gadsden II, who had a tremendous rookie season as a receiver but struggled as a blocker. From a fantasy perspective, targeting any tight end in this offense seems risky.
Source: Alex Insdorf - Bolt Beat
Source: Alex Insdorf - Bolt Beat