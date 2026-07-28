Chris Gotterup the Arguable Favorite at Rocket Classic

Jul 28, 2026, 2:00 PM ET
After his win at the John Deere Classic, Chris Gotterup carried that over the pond for good showings at both the Scottish Open and Open Championship. He'll be making what is presumably his final start this week in Detroit before the playoffs begin. The 27-year-old is making his fourth appearance at the Rocket Classic, where he hasn't had the best showings in his three previous times despite fitting the bill for the type of player that has thrived here. This course has had a major facelift from last season, which includes new greens, more penalizing areas for missing them, and being restructured to a par-70 after eliminating two par 5s. This could effectively suit Gotterup even more with long iron play and driving efficiency become even more important. Look for him to better his past finishes this week.--Todd McGillSource: PGA Tour