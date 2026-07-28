Baker Mayfield to Play 2026 Season on an Expiring Contract
Baker Mayfield are finished, and he will play the 2026 season on his current expiring deal. The two sides will revisit things before free agency next March. The Buccaneers will have the option to exercise the franchise tag on Mayfield for the 2027 season, but at a likely cost of around $50 million for one year. They will have an exclusive window to negotiate with him on a long-term extension before free agency starts in March. ESPN reported earlier on Tuesday that Mayfield and his agent have not made significant progress with the Bucs on a new deal. His current pay ranks 16th among QBs in terms of average pay at $33.33 million per year. The 31-year-old veteran said in May that if he didn't have a new contract by the start of camp, he didn't want to discuss one after that. Mayfield was a Pro Bowler in 2023 and 2024 and led the team to two straight playoff appearances, but he fell under the 4,000-yard passing mark in 2025 with 26 touchdowns and 11 picks in 17 starts, and his fantasy stock is trending down as a low-end QB2 option in suprerflex leagues without future Hall of Fame receiver Mike Evans in 2026 while learning a new offense.
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman