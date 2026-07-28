Jalen Ramsey to Begin Training Camp on PUP

Jul 28, 2026, 10:37 AM ET
Pittsburgh Steelers starting nickelback Jalen Ramsey suffered a knee injury during mandatory minicamp, and he will now start training camp on the PUP list, according to ESPN's Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor. General manager Omar Khan told reporters on Tuesday that Ramsey is expected to be out for a couple of weeks to begin camp. At 31 years old, Ramsey tallied the highest tackle total of his 10-year career while adding three sacks in his first season with the Steelers, giving him surprising IDP value after a handful of down years with the Dolphins. Expected to hold a similar role once he returns to full health, the eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro should spend plenty of time near the edge of the box, and he represents good value in the later rounds of IDP drafts.--Patrick McGrathSource: Brooke Pryor