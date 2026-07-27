49ers Quarterback Praises Rookie Receiver De'Zhaun Stribling
De'Zhaun Stribling has quickly impressed quarterback Brock Purdy in training camp, according to Matt Lively of CBS Sports. Purdy said Stribling has paid close attention to the details of his routes and has "done a good job of studying" and "being on top of it." The 49ers' signal-caller went on to say that Stribling has proven that "he's reliable," while adding that it's also Day 2 of camp. Many draft pundits thought the Niners reached quite a bit for Stribling with the first overall pick of the second round in this year's NFL draft, but so far, he has backed it up. The 49ers have future Hall of Famer Mike Evans, Christian Kirk, and Ricky Pearsall in their receiver room as well, so Stribling still has a lot to prove. But those who took a chance on Stribling in dynasty/keeper leagues have to be happy with the early returns this summer. He mostly stands out for his speed on offense, but it might take an injury for Stribling to become fantasy relevant in standard 12-team leagues in 2026. RotoBaller currently has the Ole Miss product ranked as the No. 78 fantasy WR for the upcoming season.
Source: CBS Sports - Matt Lively
Source: CBS Sports - Matt Lively