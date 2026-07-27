Raiders Work Out Miles Sanders
Miles Sanders (knee) worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, a source told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Sanders is currently a free agent but is fully cleared from a knee injury that required surgery and cut his season short last year with the Dallas Cowboys. The 29-year-old former second-rounder in 2019 by the Philadelphia Eagles out of Penn State only appeared in four games in Dallas in 2025 and had 20 carries for 117 yards and one touchdown, adding eight receptions for 30 yards as a receiver. If Sanders were to sign with the Raiders, he'd be competing for a depth role in their backfield behind starter Ashton Jeanty with rookie Mike Washington Jr. and Dylan Laube. Sanders was a first-time Pro Bowler in his final year with the Eagles in 2022 and reached the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career, but he has fallen off drastically since then with 754 yards, four touchdowns, and 3.7 yards per carry in three seasons since with the Cowboys and Carolina Panthers. In his last year in Carolina, Sanders rushed the ball just 55 times for 205 yards (3.7 yards per tote) and two rushing touchdowns.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler