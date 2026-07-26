Jordan James the Early Leader for the RB2 Role in San Francisco
Jordan James was "clearly the RB2 behind Christian McCaffrey" in the team's training camp practice on Sunday, per Brad Graham of TheSFNiners.com. A fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, James did not record a single carry in his rookie season. Still, the 49ers enter training camp with a void at backup running back following the offseason departure of former back Brian Robinson Jr. in free agency. James is likely competing with 2026 third-rounder Kaelon Black for the role this summer. As long as McCaffrey is healthy, neither James nor Black has much of a path to fantasy relevance. However, McCaffrey is entering his age-30 season after recording an NFL-high 413 touches in 2025. If James emerges as the clear RB2 in San Francisco, he would profile as a priority handcuff running back for fantasy managers to target late in drafts.
Source: TheSFNiners.com - Brad Graham
Source: TheSFNiners.com - Brad Graham