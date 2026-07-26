Jacoby Brissett Not Participating in Team Drills
Jacoby Brissett made headlines by reporting to training with the rest of the Cardinals' veterans, but through the first three practices of camp, he has yet to take part in any team drills, according to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss. Brissett has participated in individual drills and stood with the quarterbacks during 11-on-11 sessions, but has yet to take a rep of his own. Currently in the final season of a two-year pact that would pay him a base salary just shy of $4.9 million, negotiations have been reported as productive, but Brissett may potentially refrain from taking part in team drills until a new deal is done. A fantasy revelation after taking over as starter in 2025, Brissett was the QB6 from Weeks 6 through 18, commanding the pass-heaviest offense in the league, but with more balance expected under first-time head coach Mike LaFleur and uncertainty about his starting role on a team that could be looking to the future early into the year, the 33-year-old veteran is RotoBaller's QB29 for 2026.
Source: Josh Weinfuss
Source: Josh Weinfuss