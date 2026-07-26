Blake Corum to Be a "Big Factor" in Rams Offense
Blake Corum ahead of the team's first week of training camp, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay was effusive in his praise of the third-year runner. He spoke of Corum's steady nature, which allowed him to overcome some adverse injury situations as a rookie before breaking out as a sophomore. Projecting forward, McVay told the gathered media, "The way that he approaches it, I'd be surprised if doesn't do anything other than get better and impact the team in a positive way," before putting a point on the topic by saying, "He's a stud, and he's gonna be a big factor in what we're gonna do this year." Corum displayed balance and explosiveness in 2025 as part of one of the league's best offenses, and he ran particularly hot in the touchdown department to end the year, scoring five times over the final six games of the season to pace as the RB17 over that stretch. Heading into his third year, he is RotoBaller's RB33 on standalone value alone, but has league-winning upside as a direct handcuff to Kyren Williams.
Source: The Coachspeak Index
Source: The Coachspeak Index