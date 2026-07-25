Ricky Pearsall, Christian Kirk, De'Zhaun Stribling Competing to Start Alongside Mike Evans
Ricky Pearsall, Christian Kirk, and De'Zhaun Stribling are among the players competing for significant snaps alongside Mike Evans, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. Pearsall is the most established holdover after catching 36 passes for 528 yards in nine games last season, an average of 58.7 receiving yards that led the team's wideouts. Staying healthy is the concern after a knee injury limited him to nine appearances and 20 games across his first two seasons. Kirk joined San Francisco on a one-year deal after recording 28 catches for 239 yards and one touchdown with Houston in 2025. Stribling, the 33rd overall pick in April, flashed during the offseason program and brings size, speed, and blocking ability. Demarcus Robinson, Jordan Watkins, and Jacob Cowing are also in the mix, with Cowing viewed as the front-runner for punt-return duties. Evans has one starting spot locked down, but the rest of the rotation will be settled during camp.
Source: NBC Sports
Source: NBC Sports