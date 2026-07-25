Demond Claiborne Drawing Rave Reviews from Vikings Camp
Demond Claiborne's movement skills this spring, per Alec Lewis of The Athletic. A sixth-round pick out of Wake Forest, Claiborne recorded 2,350 scrimmage yards and 23 touchdowns across his final 24 games for the Demon Deacons. He enters 2026 firmly behind veterans Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason on the team's running back depth chart and may even be behind Zavier Scott for Minnesota's RB3 job. However, neither Jones Sr. nor Mason is under contract with the Vikings beyond 2026. Claiborne profiles as the highest-upside athlete of the Minnesota running backs. If he can prove himself capable of handling the finer points of the running back position, Claiborne could carve out a role in the Vikings' backfield sooner rather than later.
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis