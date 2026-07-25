Dontayvion Wicks Impressing New Teammates in Philadelphia
Dontayvion Wicks has stood out as the team's most physical wideout against press-man coverage, per Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. Kubena also reports that Eagles players and coaches have said Wicks was underrated during his time with the Green Bay Packers. Philadelphia acquired Wicks from Green Bay this past offseason for a pair of late-round draft picks, and the 25-year-old enters training camp competing with rookie wideout Makai Lemon for the team's WR2 job alongside DeVonta Smith. Wicks flashed upside at certain points in his three-year career with the Packers, but ultimately failed to carve out a significant role in the Green Bay offense. Across 14 games (seven starts) in 2025, Wicks recorded 30 catches for 332 yards and two touchdowns on 46 targets. However, Wicks should have a clearer path to playing time and fantasy-relevant target volume in Philadelphia than he did in Green Bay's crowded wide receiver room. At his current redraft ADP of WR93, Wicks could be a late-round sleeper to target.
Source: The Athletic - Brooks Kubena
Source: The Athletic - Brooks Kubena