John Tonje Gets Two-Way Deal from Trail Blazers
John Tonje to a two-way deal, according to Shams Charania. Tonje will join the Blazers after spending his rookie season on a two-way deal with the Boston Celtics. He averaged 2.5 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 0.3 assists in 7.0 minutes per game in six contests last season. Tonje played well during the Summer League and impressed enough to earn a contract from the Blazers. He'll join a crowded backcourt in Portland this upcoming season. It'll likely take a few injuries before Tonje actually gets decent minutes in the rotation. He can be ignored in fantasy formats to begin the season.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania