Klay Thompson Could Join the Heat via a Mavericks Buyout
Klay Thompson could land with the Heat if Dallas agrees to a buyout, per Anthony Slater, as relayed by Evan Sidery. Sidery also floated a hypothetical Miami lineup featuring LeBron James, Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Bam Adebayo if the team were to add both veterans. Temper the excitement: Dallas has little incentive to rush a buyout, and the superteam angle depends on James choosing Miami. For fantasy, the aging sharpshooter offers little beyond volume threes now. Thompson posted career lows of 11.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists last season, though he still drilled 2.9 threes per game at 38.3 percent. In that star-heavy setup, he would likely be a low-usage spot-up shooter, leaving him as a deep-league threes specialist at most.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery