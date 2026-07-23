Tetairoa McMillan Practicing at Training Camp
Tetairoa McMillan (foot), who missed most of spring workouts with a foot injury, was seen in uniform and practicing on Thursday in the team's first training camp practice, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. The Panthers held McMillan out of offseason workouts as a precaution, and he should be full-go for Week 1 of the 2026 regular season this fall. The 23-year-old former eighth overall pick last year out of the University of Arizona was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2025 after catching 70 of his 122 targets for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 regular-season starts as he immediately became Carolina's WR1. With added muscle and a more versatile role -- he could play out of the slot more in 2026 -- the Hawaiian native could be poised to build on his impressive rookie campaign. Target McMillan as a low-end WR2 with upside to jump into the WR1 tier if he continues to improve as a sophomore.
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person