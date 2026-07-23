Jason Sanders, Cade York Competing for Kicking Job in New York
Nick Folk signing with the Atlanta Falcons in free agency in the offseason, the New York Jets are set for a kicking competition this summer between Jason Sanders and Cade York, according to Jack Bell of NewYorkJets.com. "They're both consistently competitive, just in their approach, their process," special teams coach Chris Banjo said. "They're very, very resilient in regards of some things that may go good or may not go good, and one snap and clear and they're onto the next thing, and they've been doing a good job of that so far." Sanders didn't play at all in 2025 due to a hip injury, but his 84.6% field-goal percentage was the highest in Miami Dolphins' franchise history, and his 221 field goals are second only to Olindo Mare. York has lived the life of a well-traveled NFL kicker in just two seasons, making 73.3% of his 45 field-goal tries. If Sanders is fully healthy this year, he figures to be the favorite for kicking duties with the Jets. Although he's been pretty consistent in his career, fantasy managers in most formats should be able to find more stable options at the position.
Source: NewYorkJets.com - Jack Bell
Source: NewYorkJets.com - Jack Bell