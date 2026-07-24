Omarion Hampton Is a Breakout Bet, Not a Bargain
Omarion Hampton turned nine rookie games into 737 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns, enough to keep the breakout buzz alive after two ankle injuries disrupted his season. He averaged 4.4 yards per carry and caught 32 passes, so the appeal is not tied only to early-down volume. The runway also looks cleaner in Year 2. Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal are the main backs behind him, while Mike McDaniel is moving the offense toward an outside-zone scheme. The fit is exciting. The price has already caught up. RotoBaller ranks Hampton 21st overall in dynasty and 19th in PPR redraft, where he is the RB11. Managers are paying for a healthy season and a larger workload, not finding a hidden sleeper. The ankle history keeps him from being risk-free, but Round 2 remains a fair place to bet on the breakout.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller