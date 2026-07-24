Christian Gonzalez Reports to Training Camp

Jul 24, 2026, 12:41 PM ET
New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed that star cornerback Christian Gonzalez has reported to training camp, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. "He is here, and I would expect him to participate. Those contract negotiations are ongoing... I'm excited about having Christian back here with us," Vrabel said. Gonzalez, the 17th overall pick in 2023 out of the University of Oregon, is seeking a new contract as he heads into his fourth year in the NFL, and when he gets it, the 24-year-old could easily reset the market at the position. Gonzalez, who was a first-time Pro Bowler in 2025, could be a hold-in at Patriots camp and sit on the sidelines until he gets the extension he's angling for. In his first three years in the NFL, Gonzalez has 145 tackles (118 solo), three interceptions, 24 pass breakups, and a fumble recovery in 34 regular-season starts. He has quickly turned into one of the best young cornerbacks in the NFL.--Keith HernandezSource: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport