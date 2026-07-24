Jauan Jennings a Potential Late-Round Value in 2026 Drafts
Jauan Jennings was met by a cooler-than-expected free agent market before eventually signing a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings, and should Minnesota's offense take a step forward in 2026, as many are projecting, Jennings could prove to be a tremendous value in the closing rounds of fantasy drafts. The battle at quarterback between free agent acquisition Kyler Murray and disappointing third-year player J.J. McCarthy will undoubtedly be a point of focus when the Vikings take to the field for their first public practice of training camp on August 1, and the result will have an obvious impact on a Vikings receiver room looking to put a forgettable 2025 season behind them. Justin Jefferson remains one of the league's premier talents, but with Jordan Addison profiling more as a big-play threat than a consistent target-earner, and tight end T.J. Hockenson yet to return to his pre-injury form following a 2023 ACL tear, an important chain-moving role could be had by Jennings in Kevin O'Connell's offense. At RotoBaller's WR59, Jennings will be a player to monitor throughout training camp, and if his draft price holds, he should be seen as a late-round target with standalone value and multiple paths to an increased role.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller