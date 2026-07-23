Lucas Havrisik to Compete With Rookie Trey Smack for Kicking Job
Brandon McManus shortly after they took Trey Smack in the sixth round in April out of the University of Florida because they were pretty convinced that the rookie would be their opening-day kicker, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. However, Smack had some rough days during the offseason program and missed multiple kicks, so the expectation is that there will be a head-to-head competition this summer in training camp between Smack and Lucas Havrisik. The 26-year-old Havrisik is a former undrafted free agent out of the University of Arizona who has made 19 of his 24 field-goal attempts (79.2%) and 26 of his 31 extra-point tries in 12 games in just two NFL seasons with the Packers and Los Angeles Rams. If he wins the starting placekicker job to begin the 2026 regular season this fall, it will only be to keep the seat warm for Smack.
Source: ESPN.com - Rob Demovsky
Source: ESPN.com - Rob Demovsky