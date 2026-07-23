Seahawks High on George Holani, Could Give him a Good Chunk of Work
George Holani and, by all appearances, "plan to give him a good chunk of work" alongside rookie Jadarian Price and Emanuel Wilson. Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III is now in Kansas City, so as the Seahawks wait for Zach Charbonnet (knee) to return from a torn ACL, they figure to involve Holani, Price, and Wilson in what is shaping up to be a three-man committee to open the 2026 season. The 26-year-old Holani, an undrafted free agent out of Boise State, had just three carries and one catch in five games as a rookie in 2024. He carried the ball 22 times for 22 yards and a touchdown and caught both of his targets for 15 yards in 11 regular-season games in a limited role in Year 2 in 2025. Fantasy managers in redraft leagues don't have a ton of incentive to target Holani with Charbonnet expected back at some point in 2026, and he will most likely be competing with Wilson for short-yardage and goal-line situations as a power back at 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds. Holani is currently outside of RotoBaller's top-80 fantasy RBs for the 2026 season.
Source: ESPN.com - Brady Henderson
Source: ESPN.com - Brady Henderson