Bennedict Mathurin's Free Agency Freezes
Bennedict Mathurin remains an unsigned restricted free agent, with his situation frozen by the Kawhi Leonard investigation, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The Clippers hold Mathurin's rights and want him back, but they are reluctant to make roster decisions while Leonard's Aspiration case stalls his expected trade to Toronto. Several teams, Detroit among them, have explored a sign-and-trade. The fantasy stakes ride on the outcome: Mathurin is a career-high 17.6-point scorer, but a return to a crowded Clippers perimeter behind Darius Garland would cap his role, while a sign-and-trade to a needier team, say Detroit next to Cade Cunningham, could unlock more. His shaky 31.5 percent three-point stroke limits him in nine-cat regardless. Monitor the resolution before drafting.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto