Suns Hope to Sign Miles Bridges to a Long-Term Extension
Miles Bridges is expected to be part of the team's long-term plans after arriving from Charlotte this offseason, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Bridges enters the final year of his contract at $22.83 million and would be a free agent next summer, so Phoenix has incentive to lock him in. On the floor, that is a positive fantasy signal: he steps into a defined starting forward role next to Devin Booker on a retooled, post-Durant roster. Bridges averaged 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists on 46.0 percent shooting across 77 games last season and has topped 20 points a night in three different years. Draft him as a steady mid-round scorer, with a crowded Suns wing group the only cap on a bigger leap.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto