Max Fried Expected to Rejoin the Rotation Next Week
Max Fried (elbow) will throw 60 pitches in a minor-league rehab start on Wednesday and is expected to come off the 60-day injured list to rejoin the starting rotation next week against the Chicago White Sox. The 32-year-old southpaw has been on the shelf since mid-May due to a bone bruise in his left elbow, but his return is right around the corner, and he should be rostered in all fantasy baseball leagues as a potential difference-maker for the remainder of the second half of the season. A return against the White Sox next week isn't the ideal first matchup back off the IL, but Fried has been a must-start since joining the Yankees last year. In 10 starts (61 2/3 innings) before his elbow injury, he went 4-3 with a 3.21 ERA (2.71 FIP) and 1.00 WHIP with 50 strikeouts and 19 walks for the Yanks. The White Sox rank 12th in baseball with a .732 OPS, but they're also in the top 10 in strikeouts. Fried should be put back in starting fantasy lineups when he's activated next week, barring a setback in his rehab outing on Wednesday.
Source: Talkin' Yanks
Source: Talkin' Yanks