Rashod Bateman Still Considered a Starter in Baltimore
Rashod Bateman as a projected starter for the 2026 season. Brown adds that Bateman is "looking for a healthy and productive campaign" after playing in 13 games and catching just 19 passes on 38 targets for 224 yards and two touchdowns in his fifth year in the NFL. It was even more of a disappointment after the 26-year-old had a career-best 756 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 45 catches in 17 regular-season games in 2024. Bateman could be considered a bounce-back candidate in 2026, but with no ties to the new regime in Baltimore after they fired long-time head coach John Harbaugh this offseason, it's extremely hard to recommend the former first-rounder in 2021 out of the University of Minnesota as anything more than a low-upside dart throw late in deep-league drafts. The Ravens don't have excellent WR depth behind WR1 Zay Flowers, but they did draft rookies Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, who both should have more short- and long-term upside than Bateman.
Source: BaltimoreRavens.com - Clifton Brown
Source: BaltimoreRavens.com - Clifton Brown