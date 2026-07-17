Tyler Higbee No Longer Part of the Fantasy Discussion
Tyler Higbee caught 25 passes for 281 yards, which was good enough for second among the team's position group. But even in the league's tight end-heaviest offense, that's not enough to keep him in the fantasy conversation for 2026. Last year's second-round pick Terrance Ferguson is expected to see an expanded role after picking up steam late in his rookie season, and Los Angeles spent another second-round pick on Ohio State's Max Klare in the 2026 NFL Draft, adding further depth behind presumed starter Colby Parkinson. Through 10 seasons played entirely with the Rams, Higbee has accumulated 27 touchdowns and almost 4,000 receiving yards, but he has dealt with numerous injuries in recent years and has not had a reliable fantasy presence since his TE9 finish in 2022. He is currently RotoBaller's TE40 and not a player of whom much is expected in 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller