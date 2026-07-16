Isaiah Davis Offers Only Deep Dynasty Stash Appeal in a Crowded Backfield
Isaiah Davis made a little go a long way last season, but the depth chart never opened the way it seemed it might. After Braelon Allen suffered a season-ending MCL injury in Week 4, Davis moved into the No. 2 spot behind Breece Hall. His best day came in Cincinnati, where he turned 12 touches into 109 yards. That was the exception. Davis finished 2025 with 43 carries for 236 yards and 21 catches for 186 yards, only 64 touches in 16 games even with Allen out for most of the season. Now Allen is back, and the Jets signed Hall to a multi-year extension in May. Aaron Glenn still likes the idea of using all three, though offseason work had Hall first, Allen second, and Davis third. The efficiency is real. Davis has averaged 5.6 yards per carry through two seasons and can help in the passing game. The workload is the problem. He belongs on rosters only in deep dynasty leagues, and neither contenders nor rebuilders should be paying much to get him.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller