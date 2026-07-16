Nathan Carter Once Again Competing for RB3 Role in Atlanta
Nathan Carter operated as the Atlanta Falcons' No. 3 back in 2025 behind starter Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, and he will once again compete for the same role in training camp this summer behind Robinson and newcomer Brian Robinson Jr., according to Will McFadden of AtlantaFalcons.com. The 24-year-old former undrafted free agent out of Michigan State only had nine carries for 60 yards over seven games in his first year in the NFL, though, so he's still well off the fantasy radar going into his sophomore campaign. The majority of Carter's snaps in 2025 came on special teams. He'll have more competition for the No. 3 job in the form of Tyler Goodson and Cash Jones. McFadden writes that the Falcons' RB3 battle could be one of the more underrated competitions of camp. Carter will only pop up as a waiver-wire consideration in fantasy football in 2026 if one or both of the Robinsons miss time with injury in Atlanta.
Source: AtlantaFalcons.com - Will McFadden
Source: AtlantaFalcons.com - Will McFadden