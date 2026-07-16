Jonathan Taylor Wants to be "a Colt for Life"
Jonathan Taylor is already the franchise's leader in rushing touchdowns (69) and needs just 1,629 more rushing yards to pass Hall of Famer Edgerrin James (9,226) for the franchise lead. Taylor's immediate future with the Colts is uncertain, however, as he enters the final year of an extension that he signed in 2023. When asked about his contract status, Taylor said he wants to be "a Colt for life," according to James Boyd of The Athletic. Boyd thinks that the 27-year-old former second-rounder in 2020 out of the University of Wisconsin should be a hold-in during training camp this summer as he negotiates a potential extension to remain in Indy beyond the 2026 season. Despite being three years older, Taylor might have more leverage in contract negotiations with franchise QB Daniel Jones rehabbing from a torn Achilles tendon. The three-time Pro Bowl RB led the NFL in carries (323) and rushing touchdowns (18) while rushing for 1,585 yards in 17 starts. The Colts are mindful that they might need to limit Taylor's touches as he heads into his seventh year, but at least early on with Jones being eased back in, the Colts figure to lean on Taylor out of the backfield. Taylor should still be considered a top-five fantasy RB, albeit one with mild bust potential due to all the tread already on his tires.
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd