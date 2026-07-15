Troy Franklin's Dynasty Value Takes a Hit After Offseason Addition
Troy Franklin finally gave fantasy managers something to work with in Year 2. Then Denver traded for Jaylen Waddle. Franklin caught 65 of 104 targets for 709 yards and six touchdowns last season, a big jump from his 28-catch rookie year. That growth should not be tossed aside because the depth chart got ugly. Waddle and Courtland Sutton now headline a room that still has Marvin Mims Jr. and Pat Bryant, and Denver has said it does not plan to trade another receiver. A steady weekly role is no longer a given. Franklin's two seasons with Bo Nix at Oregon help, but familiarity will only take him so far when the ball has to be spread around. RotoBaller has him at WR80 in its latest dynasty rankings. That is low enough to hold rather than sell after one rough offseason turn. Redraft is different. Franklin needs camp to break his way before he is more than a late bench flier, but dynasty managers can wait and see what survives from last year's breakout.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller