Are Predictions of Davante Adams' Demise Premature?
Davante Adams put together a stellar first season in Los Angeles in 2025, recording 60 receptions for 789 yards and 14 touchdowns on 114 targets across 14 games. Adams finished as the WR9 in both per-game and total PPR scoring, even while missing three games with a hamstring injury. Entering 2026, there are several reasons to expect regression from Adams. For one, the veteran wideout is entering his age-34 season. Additionally, his production last year was highly dependent on touchdown scoring, which is typically an unreliable predictor of future success. However, Adams remained a high-volume target option in 2025, averaging over eight targets per game. Even if his touchdown production falls off to some degree, Adams' catch rate could easily improve from last year's career-worst mark of 52.6%. While Adams should not be drafted as the WR9, he could once again provide positive value for fantasy managers at his current redraft ADP of WR25.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller