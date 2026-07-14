Isaac Guerendo Likely to Get Lost in the Shuffle
Isaac Guerendo posted some promising games as a rookie, but hasn't done much on the field since then. Guerendo was almost exclusively a special teams player this past season. The 49ers didn't need Guerendo in the backfield with Christian McCaffrey healthy. At this point, Guerendo is likely going to get lost in the shuffle in San Francisco. They have Jordan James, Kaelon Black, and Guerendo all fighting for carries behind the workhorse McCaffrey. The chances of Guerendo actually making an impact next season are slim. The only reason to keep him rostered is on the chance that McCaffrey does get injured. He'd likely still struggle to get carries with James and Black in the mix as well.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference